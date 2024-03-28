West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 427,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,635. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.91. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.