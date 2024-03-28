Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 1,047.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 348,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

