AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,971 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

