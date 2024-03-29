GenTrust LLC Sells 264,137 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,137 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 171,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

