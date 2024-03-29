Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Deborah Clifford Sells 5,553 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,038,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,537,000 after purchasing an additional 310,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

