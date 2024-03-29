Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 6583788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Bluejay Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

