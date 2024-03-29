Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

