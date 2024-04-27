Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Up 2.3 %

VC stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $159.87.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.