Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

