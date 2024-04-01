Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 438 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $4,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.52. 733,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

