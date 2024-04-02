Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 509,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,962,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Altimmune by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

