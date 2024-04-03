Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

