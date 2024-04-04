Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.56. 1,029,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,635. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

