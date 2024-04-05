Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,680.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.18. 971,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.2300779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TVE

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.