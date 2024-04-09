Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $3.44 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. 3,946,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

