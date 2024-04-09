RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $123.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $113.13 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $18,849,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.