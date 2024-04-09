Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 101,546 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($38,556.89).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain acquired 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,602.58).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,508.05 ($25,956.27).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £16,712.96 ($21,152.97).

Staffline Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of STAF traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 30.50 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.80. The company has a market cap of £43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

