Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 353 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $182.27 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

