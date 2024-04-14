NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
