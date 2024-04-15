BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.85. Approximately 546,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 658,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

