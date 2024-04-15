Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Trading Up 3.7%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.55 and last traded at 1.53. 4,342,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,688,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

