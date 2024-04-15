Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,181,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FTEC traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.81. 330,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $108.86 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

