Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.5 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of IKTSF stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
About Intertek Group
