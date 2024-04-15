Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158.80 ($2.01), with a volume of 213879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.80 ($2.01).

Luceco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,438.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.37.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Luceco

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794 ($2,270.60). 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

