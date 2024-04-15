Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 3.3%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 253,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,111,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

