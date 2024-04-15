Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $501.30

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 501.30 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.18), with a volume of 39492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.08).
Billington Stock Up 4.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.01 million, a P/E ratio of 871.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 418.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.18.
About Billington
Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.
