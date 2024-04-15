Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Increases By 21.8%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nascent Biotech Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NBIO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,631. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

