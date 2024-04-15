Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 31.6%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nortech Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $16.55. 7,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nortech Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nortech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

