CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $148,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 338,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,776. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.