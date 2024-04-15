Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.02 and last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 694619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 EPS for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.
Insider Activity
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
