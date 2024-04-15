STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in STERIS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.82. 152,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $180.54 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $218.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

