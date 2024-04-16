Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.13

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 1047986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

