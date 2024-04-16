StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

