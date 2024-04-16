StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.