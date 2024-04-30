Cedi Frederick Purchases 11,748 Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Cedi Frederick acquired 11,748 shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.80 ($12,543.40).

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IHR stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.40 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 914,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 77.10 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 102.85 ($1.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.52. The firm has a market cap of £349.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

