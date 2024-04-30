Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.64. 3,778,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
