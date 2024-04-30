Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 4,125 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £990 ($1,243.56).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,607 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £967.47 ($1,215.26).

Shares of Pharos Energy stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 22.89 ($0.29). 1,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.44, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.31).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,222.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

