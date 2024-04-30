PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
