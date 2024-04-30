PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.