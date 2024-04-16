Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 9,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

