Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance
Shares of TVE opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 9,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
