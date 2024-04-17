12,282 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

