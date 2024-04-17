Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,080 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000.

BINC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

