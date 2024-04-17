Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 51,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Astor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 885,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 206,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,560. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

