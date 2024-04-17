Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,333 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,333 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

