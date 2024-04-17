iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 375,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 399,846 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $46.35.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 119,661 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.