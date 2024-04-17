Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.