Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.
Ryanair Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.