iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 546,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 449,423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

