Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,793 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

JAZZ stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

