Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFGX stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

