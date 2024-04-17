Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

