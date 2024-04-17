Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.66.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. 18,291,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,008. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

