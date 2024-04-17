ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $42.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,217.12 or 1.00098263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05938979 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $92.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

